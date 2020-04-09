Qrated, an Indian independent artist label and event management collective, hosts the seventh edition of their gig series Kerplunk with digital performances by 50 artistes. The online fest will take place from April 7 to April 13. The fest will be live streamed via Qrated’s Instagram and Facebook handle, @qrated.in . Fans are also encouraged to contribute monetarily to the artistes.



Here is what the team had to say:



"These are tough times for all of us, perhaps the toughest a lot of us have ever seen, but imagine going through this without art and music to get us by. While we all do our bit by self-isolating at home, the ordeal is much worse for indie musicians who are facing a crippling loss of income from cancelled performances. Musicians are already turning to live streaming of their content for free to engage their fans, making it even harder for them to monetize their music in the future. The cancellation of shows is also creating a crisis of funds that is choking indie promoters. If this continues, a large part of the indie artist community would not be able to sustain itself through this crisis, a setback that might take years for the independent music industry to cope with.

With a lineup of as many as 50 artists going live from their houses every day for seven days from 7th April onwards, this edition of Kerplunk will be highlighted by an online fundraising campaign where we want to ask every single one of us to step up and pool our resources in recognizing the value of independent music and artists that make it happen.

All proceeds go directly to the artists.

Every contribution counts."

The past few days have seen performances by Aman Mahajan, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Blue Temptation, Yun.Raj and more, some acts to watch out for in the coming days are Tangents, Haiku Like Imagination, Cinema of Excess, Neel Adhikari, Samar Mehdi and Gauley Bhai.



Details: Watch the performances at qrated.in on Facebook or Instagram.

You can contribute Rs 49 or more on skillboxes.com