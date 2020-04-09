Mumbai-based rap sensation Vivian Fernandes aka DIVINE releases a new track called, Project Salaam. The song is an ode to the front-line warriors fighting COVID-19. It aims to bind the nation in a gesture of solidarity and express gratitude to the doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital staff, police officers, and others in the essential line of work. The song is a collaboration between Budweiser 0.0 and Gully Gang Entertainment.

Reflecting on the track, DIVINE, states, “There are health workers, police officers, and many other professionals on the front lines. They're living proof that real life superheroes don't wear capes. Today, I salute all my brothers and sisters, across the globe, on the frontlines who are relentlessly putting their lives at stake to safeguard the wellbeing of the common man. The track ‘Salaam’ commends their unconditional love and their combatant spirit, and I hope it can ignite a sense of optimism and positivity in these dark times, and feed and fuel your souls. After we come out of this atrocious calamity, I hope humans are nicer to one another and fairer to one another. We are all in this together and will win this fight slowly but surely. I am thankful to Budweiser for partnering with me and Gully Gang on this project, so that we can truly make a difference and help those in need through groups like GiveIndia and PharmEasy.”

Watch the video here:

