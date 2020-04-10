New York-based rock band, The Strokes, release their sixth studio album, The New Abnormal. The album comes after a seven year gap, after Comedown Machine in 2013, and is their first release since the Future Present Past EP in 2016.

The Strokes consists of singer Julian Casablancas, guitarists Nick Valensi and Albert Hammond Jr., bassist Nikolai Fraiture, and drummer Fabrizio Moretti, and as formed in 1998. Its known for its indie rock and garage rock style.

The album has been in the works since 2016. Songs in the album are Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus, Bad Decisions, Why Are Sundays So Depressing and At The Door.

Watch the official video for Bad Decisions here: