Former member of the hip-hop outfit Foreign Beggars, PAV4N, releases a new track called Stasis. This comes after his previous single Karma that was a fan favourite.



Stasis is a semi-autobiographical track that was produced by London-based rapper and producer I am Still Truth aka Param. The song charts PAV4N’s unconventional journey as an artiste, and also explores his own personal development.



“Stasis is about my journey as an artist, in the music industry and I talk about the pitfalls of getting lost in the hype and what a cold place the entertainment industry can be,” says PAV4N of the lyrical themes of the song. “I’ve experienced a lot of love, but there is a cynical underbelly artists have to navigate, but nearing 20 years in the game has only strengthened my resolve,” he adds.



The lyrics go:

"It’s a long way down

A quick drop when ya livin' that high life

One day you're at the top lookin down

Next minute man are sittin on the sideline"

The video was shot in Mathura and Vrindavan by Bombay Arthouse. It juxtaposes desolate urban development against heritage architecture and this contrast is mirrored in the ancient and modern presentation of PAV4N’s look in the video alongside music.



Watch the video here:



