Trained in Indian Classical music, Poorvi Koutish finally gets to sing a song which resonates with her true self. “This is how I actually sound and this is the way I want to represent myself in the industry,” emphasises the 26-year-old playback singer and music composer talking about the song Jwalamukhi from AR Rahman’s co-written and produced 99 Songs starring Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas. Poorvi who has sung for both Bollywood and South Indian film industry has two more songs in the romantic-musical directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Eagerly waiting for the film’s release, like the rest of the cast and crew, the Mumbai-based artiste talks about her big break with 99 Songs, launching her debut EP soon and more. Excerpts:

How has the response for Jwalamukhi been so far?

It has been amazing. Though I sang the song originally in 2018, it was constantly updated and I would say the latest version has matured with half of the song different from what it was originally.

99 songs is your major break with AR Rahman, how do you feel about it?

It is a major project in my repertoire. I have done other projects with Rahman sir both in Bollywood and South Indian film industry but 99 songs and especially Jwalamukhi is special for me. The song gave me a lot of freedom as an artiste. This is how I actually sound and this is the way I want to represent myself in the industry.

How did you get on board 99 Songs with not just one but three songs?

I started going for demo while in my first year in KM Music Conservatory and Rahman sir had seen me perform at one of the events. In 2018, I was called for the demo of Jwalamukhi and I had a crush on the song. I was on cloud nine when I was finally chosen to sing it. Veere Kadh De happened when I was dubbing for Jwalamukhi in 2018. It gives out a message against racism and being a half Punjabi I enjoyed singing it. And I had no idea that the last one - Voice Without Words, that will transcend listeners to a different world with its lyrics, was there in the final album.

Jwalamukhi is sung in three different languages. Which did you enjoy the most and why?

The song is sung in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and out of them I like the Tamil version more. I somehow find the lyrics to be very intense. Since I don’t have a grip over the language I was constantly trying to find out the meaning of each words in the song and I found them having very deep and philosophical connotations.

Tell us about your future projects?

Beyond 99 songs, I have sung two songs in Mukesh Chabra’s Dil Bechara - the title song and Mera Naam Kivvir. The film is slated to release in May. There is another Tamil film Netrikan which I have sung for. In the personal front, I have been producing music for the last one and a half years and I don’t want to lose my identity with just commercial projects so I will be coming out with an EP this year. Positively.