In an attempt to promote proper social distancing etiquette in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, entertainers and musicians alike are creating songs and remixing old songs to promote the concept.

Here's a list of songs that are currently doing their rounds on the internet.

Don't Stand So Close to Me

In an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, experts are recommending people maintain six feet of personal space when in public areas. The Police’s Don’t Stand So Close to Me works as the perfect reminder to maintain such a distance. Jimmy Fallon helped put together a new version of the song that feels especially appropriate for the times. Recorded as part of The Tonight Show's "At Home" edition, Fallon, Sting and the Roots performed a remix of the 1980 hit single using just a few instruments and some household objects as percussion - the highlight, Sting on guitar, of course!

Watch the video here:

Stay Away

After being asked to provide a Los Angeles-based radio station with a unique PSA about social distancing earlier this week, Randy Newman released a brand new song called Stay Away. The 76-year-old songwriter, best known for the hit songs Short People (1977) and You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Disney's Toy Story (1995), shared the two-minute ditty to various different social media platforms on Wednesday.

Listen to the song here:

I Think We're Alone Now

Billie Joe Armstrong, like many other musicians, is remaining productive while under quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Armstrong shared via Green Day’s YouTube page, “Dear friends…While we’ve all been in quarantine, I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and, of course, music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells’ I Think We’re Alone Now in my bedroom. I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.” The cover comes at a time when most of the world has been indoors for almost a month now!

Watch the video here: