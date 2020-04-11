Hungama Artist Aloud brings to you a live digital concert series with a galaxy of singers to keep you high on music during this lockdown period.

The #StayAtHome #StayEntertained campaign that is on since April 1 has already witnessed some stellar performances by singers like Mame Khan, Shanay Shah, Anmol Malik, Alobo Naga, Sunita Bhuyan & Ronojit Bhuyan, Shibani Kashyap, to name a few. The concluding days will five artistes kick up a virtual musical storm and you shouldn’t miss it at any cost.

While tomorrow (Sunday, April 12) Manasi Scott and Merlin D’Souza & Rhys Sebastian will go live at 4 pm and 5 pm respectively, on Monday (April 13) you can expect Jasleen Aulakh entertain you with her interesting line-up. The concluding day – Tuesday (April 14) will witness two sensational performances. First, it will be Samantha Noella who will set the stage on fire followed by the Indie-pop singer Suneeta Rao, who will take you to the magical days of the 90s.

Manasi Scott

Talking about the concert the 53-year-old Pari Hoon Mai singer says “When performing on stage the energy of everything and everyone around is live and palpable and exciting and I am literally one with everything. Here people can communicate directly with me and I know their thoughts as I’m singing and it’s quite special. It’s definitely as satisfying for me as an artiste.”

Their performances will be interspersed with interesting trivia about their careers and live interactions with fans.

Live streaming available on Facebook.com/HungamaMusic

Time: 4pm