American singer Selena Gomez has dropped a video for her song Boyfriend and fans can’t get enough of it. In the peppy number, Selena dresses up and goes on a series of dates, a la The Bachelorette, and tries to pick a new boyfriend for herself. It sounds like a fairy tale, but it has a supernatural twist to it! She keeps turning the boys she does not like into frogs, and ends up with no boyfriend, but a lot of pets! “Tell me, are there any good ones left?” she croons.



In the past, the 27-year-old has dated Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

The lyrics go "I want a boyfriend / But I just keep hitting dead ends / Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again / I want a boyfriend / Tell me, are there any good ones left? / I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again.”



On her Instagram Story she said, "Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called Boyfriend. It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy. We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic."





Watch the song here: