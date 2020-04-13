Big Boss 13’s winner Siddharth Shukla and true entertainer Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga is ruling hearts. Sung and composed by the young and talented singer Darshan Raval, the soulful tune of the song crossed 51 million views in just 20 days. That’s not all. It is also being reported that the video has received the highest number of comments (647,730) on YouTube.

Darshan’s massive fan following clubbed with SidNaaz’s popularity earned 2.1 million likes on the digital platform. Commenting on the same, Darshan says "My social media account is flooded with messages, since the release of the song. We knew the song will resonate with the audiences and such appreciation is the validation of the hard work we all have put in to create Bhula Dunga. The song has received over six lakh comments so far and fortunately, they are all positive ones” he signs off.



Naushad Khan, MD Indie Music Label says "Bhula Dunga created history just hours after its release. Gaining 2.4 million likes on YouTube and receiving such a huge amount of comments in just a short time is a record and so far the response has exceeded our expectations.”