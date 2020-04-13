Ghar - Sounds of Raw Mango marks the handloom label’s exploration of a new form of art - music. Created to commemorate the brand completing 10 years in the industry, Ghar is a joint effort by Raw Mango’s founder Sanjay Garg and celebrated musician Suryakant Sawhney of Lifafa. Started in 2008, Raw Mango has championed the cause of traditional weaves from Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Varanasi and Rajasthan. Some of its most notable fans include Kahol, Rani Mukherjee and Vidya Balan.

The album is built on Sanjay’s ‘favourite sounds’, as he believes that ‘sound plays an instrumental note in one’s life as it often evokes memories and moments of joy, and lets you dream.’ Comprising seven tracks, they are the label’s reimagining of the Gharana style of music.

It is an eclectic mix of songs that balances reflects the present and imagines a peaceful and safe tomorrow. Some of the songs include Pari (written and performed by Lifafa), Tohfa (written by Lifafa, Pankaj Sakha (vocals), Rohit Gupta (harmonium), Karan Singh (percussion)), and Baul (Mansur Fakir (dotara & percussion), Priyanka (vocals & harmonium), Kasim Fakir (percussion), Lalchand Fakir (gubgubi), Shishir (tabla), Joynal Medeen Khan (percussion & harmonium)).



Available on Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify.