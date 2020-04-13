American rock band Blink-182 has released a music video for their song, Happy Days. The song is from their 2019 studio album, Nine. The video is quarantine-themed, and is an outsourced music video that includes footage of the band members, as well as fans staying at home during the lock down. The video also features some celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly and Steve-O from Jackass.

Blink-182 was formed in California in 1992 and consists of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker​ and Matt Skiba​. In an earlier interview Hoppus explained said this about the song: “It’s about coming from a place of frustration and angry and saying… ‘I want to go to better times, I want to go to a better place and I’m gonna leave all this nonsense behind and just find my zone.”



The lyrics of the song go, “I wanna feel happy days, happy days/ Happy days, happy days/ Walls of isolation inside of my pain/ And I don’t know if I’m ready to change,” and are particularly relatable now during the social distancing measures taken up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Watch the video here: