Musicians from across the country have come together to present an exclusive series of in-home performances. Called Veetla Concert (concert at home), the series, conceptualised by Sony Music Entertainment, is a result of the ongoing lockdown situation and offers an intimate unplugged session and jam, with the participating singers and composers performing their favourite songs.

From the likes of GV Prakash Kumar, Ghibran, Vivek-Mervin, Leon James, Dharan Kumar, Santosh Dhayanidhi, Inno Genga and Varun Sunil to acclaimed singers like Jonita Gandhi, Shashaa Tirupati, Anthony Daasan etc. the musicians record videos of themselves, singing or playing, where fans get to see their idols in the most chilled-out, laid back avatar performing in the confines of their homes.

Talking about this initiative, GV Prakash Kumar says, “Music is a way of lifting spirits during the difficult times and I’m glad that I could do a part in the Veetla Concert series”

Premiering every evening on all social media platforms of Sony Music South, this series has already been very well-received by the audience. The Veetla Concert series, as part of the Music Heals campaign, was initiated on April 2 and would continue through the period of the mandatory lockdown.

Apart from this, a lot more has been planned by the music label from the Veetla Isai series on the lines of ‘Video watch parties’, ‘Video jukeboxes’ etc. to ensure that people have something to look forward and spend their time fruitfully.

Leon James added, “Veetla Concert by Sony Music is a very cool concept to keep the entertainment flowing during these tough times. Hope the series continues to put a smile on everyone’s face.”

Dharan Kumar stated, “Just what is needed to ease stress and anxiety at this point, the Veetla Concert series is a way of bringing joy to those who are anxious about what is happening around them.”