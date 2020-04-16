The music Belgian music festival Tomorrowland 2020 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The festival was supposed to take place in the second half of July 2020. The theme of this year's festival was supposed to be The Reflection of Love. Over the past 15 years, acts such as Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, The Chainsmokers have performed at the electronic dance music festival that takes place in Boom, Belgium.



The next edition, the 16th, will take place in the summer of 2021 (July 16–18 and July 23–25). The organisers said the tickets will be transferred to Tomorrowland 2021.



This is what the official statement on their Facebook page said:

"Dear World,

The People of Tomorrow has been a large, lively, and warm global community for more than 15 years. We share the same passion: listening to great music, discovering magnificent places, making new friends from all over the world, enjoying life to the fullest, and looking after each other as one big family. It makes us unique. It makes us who we are in everyday life. And it ensures that we can overcome the greatest challenges together.

Tomorrowland 2020 had all the ingredients to become one of the most outstanding editions: unseen creative ideas, brand-new indoor and outdoor concepts, an amazing lineup, and – as always – the most beautiful international crowd in the world.

Unfortunately, due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, these are exceptional times for all of us. In recent weeks, we have had a lot of consultation with the local and national government in Belgium and with a panel of international experts about the two festival weekends we are all so passionate about. It's our mission to unite souls from all over the world, but it’s also our top priority to look after the well-being, health, and safety of the People of Tomorrow, our partners and suppliers, our neighbors, the artists, and our team.

With a lot of pain in our hearts, we have to inform you that Tomorrowland cannot take place in 2020. We understand and support the governmental order that has just been issued. The 16th edition of Tomorrowland will take place in the summer of 2021 (July 16–18 and July 23–25).

This situation is extremely hard on us all. As a community, we are sad, disappointed, and angry – but also hopeful, because we know that we are much stronger than this setback. What we started together in 2005 became a strong global symbol. We will triumph together and will continue to unite.

But first we have to ensure that the event industry overcomes this. Tomorrowland – just like all other major events – is only possible thanks to a network of hundreds of suppliers and thousands of collaborators, working for over a year toward our beloved festival. A lot of talented artists, creative companies, and hardworking and passionate people – including our own team – are now in the eye of the storm and are going through difficult times. We will need to be resilient, support each other, and be flexible to ensure there will still be an event industry at all.

Anyone who was planning to experience Tomorrowland in July 2020 will now have dozens of questions. That makes perfect sense, and we fully understand. As a general guideline, we can already say that all tickets will be transferred to Tomorrowland 2021. This is not an easy operation, but we will strive to email everyone personally within the next week and provide an update in your personal Tomorrowland account. Please also visit tomorrowland.com

, where we will keep you updated about the next steps.

Despite the enormous disappointment, we would like to call on everyone again to follow their local government's guidelines closely. Stay at home, wash your hands, and keep your distance from one another. Do it for yourself, your loved ones, and the exceptional medical staff all over the world who are working around the clock.

Take good care of each other and stay safe.

Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever.

Tomorrowland"