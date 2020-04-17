The Nobel prize winning musician, Bob Dylan has released yet another song, I Contain Multitudes. This is a second one from the singer in the three weeks, the previous one being Murder Most Foul, released in March, leading fans to speculate that an album might be on the way.



I Contain Multitudes has references to David Bowie, Edgar Allan Poe, William Blake and many more. The lyrics go, “I’m just like Anne Frank/ and Indiana Jones/ And them British bad boys the Rolling Stones." The title of the song is borrowed from Whitman’s Song of Myself. Dylan croons, "I contain multitudes… I’m a man of contradictions/ I’m a man of many moods.”

The 78-year-old American songwriter has had a 50 year long career and has penned iconic songs such as Blowin' in the Wind (1963) and The Times They Are a-Changin' (1964). His folk music has an activist bent, and his signature drawl is instantly recognisable. Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".

Listen to I Contain Multitudes here:



