Pop stars Demi Lovato and Sam Smith come together in the new song, I'm Ready. The song is about taking charge of your life and being ready to fall in love. "I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready, For someone to love me (For someone to love me)," the singers croon.

The video for the song is Olympic-themed. While the 2020 Olympics have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the duo are seen winning several Olympic sports such as synchronised swimming, wrestling and diving. Both are dressed in neon '80s style outfits. The video also features several drag queens, including RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Gigi Goode and Valentina.



I'm Ready is part of Smith's upcoming third album, which is due to release soon.

Watch the video here: