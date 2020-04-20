Green Day's lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong performed a poignant rendition of his hit track Wake Me Up When September Ends for the One World: Together At Home Special. The video has clips of empty streets from around the world. The concert has performances by Kesha, Lili Reinhart, Shery Crow, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and more.

Fan's loved Armstrong's acoustic performance, and many noted how apt the song was for the lockdown period. The original song was released in August 2005, and was part of the band's seventh studio album, American Idiot (2004). The song was written by Armstrong about the death of his father. The video showed a couple who had been separated due to the Iraq War.



Armstrong also recently released a track I Think We’re Alone Now, on April 18. And fans loved the single which is a cover of a song by Tommy James & The Shondells.

Watch the performance here:

