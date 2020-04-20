With the aim of spreading the message of love, superstar Salman Khan made his debut on YouTube with Pyaar Karona.



The song, written by him and writer-actor Hussain Dalal, also features him rapping and asking people to refrain from venturing out and rather indulge in their hobbies.



“Kuch Baaton Ka Dhyan Karo Na, Ab Ghar Se Kaam Karo Na, Ab Ghar Walon Ke Sath, Khao Piyo Aur Mauj Karo Na. Dikhao Na Bahaduri, Is Baar Thoda Kayar Bano Na. Guitar Bajao, Gaane Gayo, Ghar Pe Baith Ke Shayar Bano Na,” raps the actor.

The track, composed by Sajid-Wajid and written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, also includes a line from Muhammad Iqbal’s poem and patriotic song, Sare Jahan Se Accha.



Stating that the song has been made using minimal resources available at his disposal, Salman who is presenting living with his family at his farmhouse in Panvel, released the song today with the following description, “As India fights Covid-19, let's join our forces of love and compassion to come out stronger in these times. Here's presenting 'Pyaar Karona' an anthem sung by yours truly for the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. The song has been made using minimal resources available at my disposal. Listen to the inspiring number and spread the message of love.”

In the few hours since its release, the song has already been viewed by over 3.5 million people.