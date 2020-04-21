Bengaluru-based Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej has always been in the limelight for his humanitarian and environmental endeavours. Now, on the occasion of Earth Day, on April 22, the artiste hosts an online concert that is in collaboration with WWF, United Nations Climate Change, UNCCD, UNICEF, UNESCO - MGIEP and the Earth Day Network. The digital performance is to support the World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Ricky will be joined by 44 musicians from six countries, including five Grammy award winners such as Baaba Maal, Laura Dickinson, Wouter Kellerman and Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. This concert will be showcased live on multiple streaming channels on Earth Day.

As part of the event, Ricky will also launch a music video titled Shine Your Light. “I am thrilled to share my new music video Shine Your Light with you a day before its official release. This is a song of hope, solidarity and light during these confusing and dark times. The music video features our performances in six countries and 13 cities,” Ricky said in a press release.



You can register for the concert here

Here is a teaser to the song:



