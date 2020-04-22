Blaming one and all for running in a rat race, so consumed that they don’t spare a minute for anyone else, Nahi Pata, a riveting track with socio-economic themes layered in its’ core addresses subjects like hunger, poverty, injustice and social bias, and presents a world which even though is connected more than ever, witnesses its humanity more divided than ever.

The song, written and sung by Shah Rule, Frenzzy, Sammohit and DIVINE, is part of the upcoming collaborative EP between Mass Appeal and Gully Gang, Curfew.

The beginning

Born at one of Gully Gang’s camp in Goa, the song is a collaborative effort of its members. “Shah Rule gave us a beat composed by Xplicit (who produced the music of this video). There was no topic as such but the vibe became very intense when we heard the beat. One of our members, Saifan said, “Karenge Kya? Aaja Bata”. I said, “Nahi Pata, Karenge Kya”... everybody contributed and we prepared our hook,” recalls Sammohit.

Once they were back in Mumbai, the situation was grim, people were protesting against the cutting down of trees at Aarey Forest and pollution was at its peak in Delhi. “I could relate it with two lines from our hook which says Duniya Na Rukti Hai, Sab Jagah Galti Hai. It is then that I realised that I can build on it and that very evening, I sat down and wrote my verse, ” says Sammohit who sent his verse to his team, inspiring Frenzzy to write his.

“Mine is the opposite of what Sammohit is saying. While he is looking outward at the people, mine is written keeping me at the centre. I wrote how people pull each other down. If you are doing something good in life, people would have a zillion questions - what are you doing, how are you doing, how did you reach there. I wrote what had happened to me,” adds Frenzzy who raps in Punjabi mixed with some Bambaiya slangs to make it more relatable.

Frenzzy and Sammohit

Once their verses were ready, they recorded the song and it is then that DIVINE heard it and decided to write an intro and outro and lend his voice. “I relate to what they were trying to communicate… We all need to work towards making a healthy choice on important issues in a world where too often we all act like performers desperate for applause which is the standout philosophical idea,” adds DIVINE.

The thought-proking video

With shots capturing a gamut of emotions and bringing to the fore the brutal reality of the lives of the people around us, the video adds more depth to the song. “The intro and outro by DIVINE is about raising the kids right and giving them basic education. The intro features a bunch of kids living and working next to a railway track (which we are not in favour of) and the outro shows kids playing on a swing in a school (where they belong at such tender age),” informs Joel D’souza who has directed the video.

“The shots that you see of Frenzzy on that terrace with the fire behind were taken in Mahul Gaon, Chembur, which is a classic case of rehabilitation gone horribly wrong. Back in 2017, people’s houses were razed to the ground, they were forced to move to a heavily industrialised area. It’s costing them their health every day. We wanted to show that every shot that’s there in the video has it’s own importance, especially the B-rolls,” adds Mohit Mukhi, the co-director.

The video also shows a lot of people wearing gloves and masks, which is the need of the hour in the present times. “We carried those masks and disposable latex gloves and distributed them amongst the people who were working or living in those conditions. It’s the least we could do for them,” adds Mohit and clarifies that it wasn’t shot during the ongoing pandemic but was completed in Dec-January.

What’s next

The EP, Curfew, should be out sometime in May. “It will bring a wide variety of songs, including some deep, fun and bouncy music alongside hard rap,” informs Sammohit. “And, since it is a collaborative work from both the camps that Gully Gang had in the last one year, each song will feature multiple artists,” adds Shah Rule, who made his debut with Gully Boy where he was seen indulging in a rap battle opposite Ranveer Singh. The hip-hop artist is now gearing up for his solo EP, which is hoping will release this summer.



Shah Rule

Shah Rule on the role of an artist: It is not an easy thing to call out your fellow members of society but as an artist, it is your responsibility to speak out about what’s going on in your society. Sometimes the public look at us artists as heroes, not just on the silver screen or on Youtube but also in real life and they listen to us. If people are listening to you and giving you their time, you better be benefiting them and worthy of their time.