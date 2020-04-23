SIRI, one of the most popular emerging rap artistes in the country, is back with her latest track, My Jam, on Artist Originals (AO), JioSaavn’s independent label for South Asian artistes. Produced by Sez On The Beat, who is widely known as the man behind the sound of Indian Hip-Hop, SIRI's latest track is an unabashed expression of her music.

The song talks about SIRI’s approach to music, and how she created her own niche as a multilingual rapper in a competitive, male-dominated and mostly Hindi-speaking space. As SIRI seamlessly weaves through Kannada and English, My Jam fiercely symbolises her musical journey and her style.

Rap artiste SIRI

“Even though the industry is more inclusive now, establishing yourself as an independent rapper requires that much more effort. Hip-hop has become my space and My Jam is how I choose to tell my story. I wanted to create a song that would make people dance while I tell my piece. This song is about who I am and what I stand for," tells SIRI.

Rap artiste SIRI

We wanted to do something fresh in terms of the sound & direction that Indian Hip-Hop is taking. I made the beat, SIRI came and killed it. It’s going to be a Jam for a lot of people for sure," tells Sez On The Beat about the track.

Hailing from Bangalore, SIRI has accumulated an ardent fan following across India since her debut. SIRI’s collaborative track with Girliyapa garnered over 2.5 million views and won her the Best Electronica Artist and Best Indie Collaboration award at the Radio City Freedom Awards 2019.

You can listen to the track here: https://lnk.to/myjam