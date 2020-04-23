Having recently wrapped up a 20th anniversary tour to celebrate its 1999 album, Make Yourself, California-based alt/rock band Incubus has now graced fans with new music. They band released an EP called Trust Fall (Side B), that features five new songs from the band. As the name indicates, this is the second part of Trust Fall (Side A), which was released in 2015.

Incubus consists of Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, José Pasillas, Chris Kilmore and Ben Kenney and was formed in 1991 in Calabasas. Some of their hit singles are Wish You Were Here (2001), Love Hurts (2006) and Drive (1999). The new EP that came out on April 17, 2020 has songs such as Karma Come Back, Our Love and Into the Summer.

Watch the psychedelic-style video for Our Love that was released in January:

