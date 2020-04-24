The JioSaavn Anywhere Live series of concerts were started with an aim to keep live music alive, especially during this lockdown period. Through their Facebook and Instagram live, artistes take the stage to perform virtual concerts. This weekend, catch two diverse acts - Anand Bhaskar Collective and SIRI perform digitally.

The concerts also have a 'pay what you want' option through Insider. "100% of the revenue generated from these streams will go directly to the artist," the press release of he event states.

About the artistes:

Anand Bhaskar Collective

The Mumbai-based band is known for its unique blend of Carnatic music and rock. The five-member outfit gained popularity with their albums such as Excuse Me (2017) and Samsara (2012).

April 24, 8 pm. On JioSaavn Instagram and Facebook Live

Siri

Siri Narayan is an artiste who raps in languages such as Kannada, Telugu and English. She has also collaborated with names like Varun Dhawan, Divine and Chandan Shetty. Her Collaborative track with Girliyapa has garnered over 2.5 million views and also won her many awards.

April 26, 8 pm. On JioSaavn Instagram and Facebook Live



