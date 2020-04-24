The game Fortnite has always hosted spectacular live events inside its virtual world. On April 23, American rapper Travis Scott hosted a virtual concert, Astronomical, on the platform. The Grammy-nominated rapper also premiered his new song, The Scotts, at the gig.

The 15-minute concert has performances of the rapper's other hots as well, such as Sicko Mode, Stargazing, Goosebumps, and Highest In The Room. The concert was attended by 12.3 million people online. The Houston-based 27-year-old has set a record with this number for the most people logged on to the game. The gig ended with the new song that is in collaboration with Kid Cudi. The Scotts is named after both the artistes - Kid Cudi’s real name being Scott Mescudi. The two have also collaborated on the songs, Through The Late Night and Baptised In Fire.



The whole concert will be repeated on Fortnite at the following dates/time:

Friday, April 24 at 10 am EST

Saturday, April 25 at 12 am EST

Saturday, April 25 at 11 am EST

Saturday, April 25 at 6 pm EST



You can watch a video of the performance of The Scotts here: