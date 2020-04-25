The global pandemic has disturbed many of us mentally and emotionally. But there are ways to soothe the mind and what better than listening to Indian ragas and melodies. If you are someone who likes the soothing tunes of veena to begin their mornings or prefers the beats of tabla to usher in the evening, then tune into the Wah! Taj Baithak @ Home every Sunday morning.

An initiative by Brooke Bond Taj Mahal, the morning baithak (sitting) features seasoned Indian classical musicians playing their compositions from the confines of their homes. These live performances will be streamed on the official Taj Mahal Tea House page on Instagram and on the Facebook page as well.

The line-up of artistes has been meticulously curated to match the theme and peaceful vibe of the mornings because there is no better start to the day than the harmonious sound of calming tunes.

This Sunday on April 26, artistes Unmesh Banerjee on tabla and Nandini Shankar on violin will accompany Hindustani vocalist Saptak Chatterjee for the baithak.

The Taj Mahal Tea House has hosted 19 such up and coming artistes who have performed with the likes of Pt. Birju Maharaj ji, Smt. Sitara Devi Ji, Ustad Asad Khan and Pt. Budhaditya Mukherjee. The brand promises to bring more artistes to your homes, through the virtual world.

Tune in to the @TajMahalTeaHouse Instagram and Facebook page every Sunday at 10 am