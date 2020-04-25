The live music company Believe Entertainment joins hands with the non-profit Anahad Foundation to start Let’s Folk Together!, a series of digital concerts aimed at conserving India’s beautiful folk music heritage and its artistes.

The company officially stated, "Today, the folk music community in India find themselves in an extremely tragic circumstance as they remain in lockdown in remote villages, cut-off from metros and essential supplies and while India fights to curb the spread of the virus, the future of the folk music community, which relies completely on their craft as musicians focused mainly on shows and events are at risk.

As we continue to face a global pandemic, industries and institutions are slowly coming to terms with its impact and putting in place strategies for a COVID-19 and post COVID-19 world. While the lockdown in India has had a debilitating impact on businesses, it has spelled doom for the live music industry with over 1000 events being cancelled or postponed over the next few months. The effects of the crisis are being felt by the mainstream as well as independent artists, live concert and event promoters, all of whom are working hard to adapt to the current situation. Ticketing platforms are fast adapting to the situation by creating digital concerts featuring artists performing live from their homes. These are extraordinary times and while the music community continues to find its voice, it is the folk music community in India for whom the lockdown has had a devastating impact."

Artistse such as Shankar Mahadevan, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Sulaiman, Mame Khan and others will be doing 15-minute performances from their home every day. The concert will feature folk songs and will encourage fans to contribute towards the cause.

Until May 3. Daily 9 pm on the official Anahad Foundation YouTube page (youtube.com/user/eclecticaspa)

To donate you can visit, anahad.ngo