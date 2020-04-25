American rapper Juice Wrld dies at the age of 21 from an accidental drug overdose on December 8, 2019. Now, four months after his death, his family have honoured him by releasing a new previously unheard song. The track is titled Righteous.

The song was released on his official Instagram page, with a message from his family who are unveiling the Live Free 999 Fund that will help young people suffering with mental health issues.

The Instagram post said, "Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world was no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us. Earlier this week, Juice’s mother, Carmela Wallace, announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund which will receive additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records. Tonight we will be releasing a new song called “Righteous” which Juice made from his home studio in Los Angeles. ‘We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice’s spirit alive. Stay safe everyone." (sic)

