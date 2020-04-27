Even as the indie musicians brace themselves to prepare for the post-lockdown world, they are mostly aware that getting back to how things were will take them a while. Meanwhile, they are preparing to adjust to the ‘new normal’ and one such musician is Hyderabad’s own Arpit Chourey. “Apart from concentrating on their core skills like writing new songs, learning new tunes, they can also pick up basic video editing skills and maybe research about how they can market themselves better. Also, it is okay to take it completely easy as well,” says the Curious Case of Mondays singer. He thinks that creating music can’t be rushed. “Art takes time. You can't force it. It has its speed.”



He says the lockdown has allowed him to also hone his craft in a way that he is now automatically inclined to the musicians he loved listening to the most. “I've always loved Simon & Garfunkel, Jack Johnson, Alexi Murdoch, The Paper Kites. Apart from that, I am also listening to indie folk musicians and now that I don't have anything to influence my taste I am listening and learning songs from this kind of artists,” says the singer, suggesting that he might release a complete playlist of covers on his SoundCloud account.



That apart he is also working on and modifying a couple of songs which are ready-mixed and mastered. “Since shooting a video seems like a far cry now, I'm contemplating releasing a lyrics video of one of the singles shortly,” concludes Arpit.