Teri Mitti singer B Praak has a new single called Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye that's an honest recounting of trying to remain strong after the end of a heartbreaking relationship. The musician recently sang the recreation of Teri Mitti, a soulful tribute to coronavirus frontline warriors which also features none other than Akshay Kumar. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Tell us more about your song Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye.

Kuch Bhi Ho Jaye is an intense song. We have released the audio of this song as shooting a video does not seem quite possible right now! Soon we will come up with the video as well. The song is based on deception and is written by Jaani. It is something that we had since a while and was close to our heart and we brushed up the song in a week composed it gave the final touches and released it.

How are you dealing with lockdown

I am exercising, working on some of my projects and I am also reading all the messages my fans are sending me.

What do you think about the trend of remixes?

Sometimes I think it is overdone. When you are attempting a remix and if it's done well it doesn’t fare well. A musician needs to be really careful about the same cause it's already a challenge since the song is already established in people's mind.