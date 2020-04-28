Actor Aparshakti Khurana has collaborated with Punjabi singers Millind Gaba and King Kaazi to record a friendship anthem titled Teri Yaari. Released today, the music video takes the viewers through Aparshkati’s wedding and focuses on the importance of friends during every big and small event of life.



Calling it an ode to friendship, the actor-singer says, “People who are missing their friends during this period of lockdown will love this track.” This is the second song by Aparshakti, who made his singing debut last year with Kudiye Ni.

Shedding more light on the lyrics, which have been penned by Millind Gaba, Viruss, stylish Singh, and King Kaazi, Aparshakti says, “I was simply struck by the lyrics which got me thinking about the bond between friends in any circumstances. At once, we decided to make it into a song. We have aptly named it Teri Yaari.''







Adding more about the song, Millind says, “Kaazi and I, along with another fabulous artist, Viruss, were jamming together when we thought of this concept of making a friendship song on Bhangra beat. That's how we cracked Teri Yaari in about two hours. This is my first collaboration with Aparshakti paaji. I expected him to be more formal but he's a humble, grounded person who loves doing masti. I love my friends and after Yaar Mod Do, this is my second token of love for my friends and everyone who appreciates my work.”



The music video is out on T-Series’ YouTube channel and is directed by Navjit Buttar.