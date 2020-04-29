Just when you thought all we were going to get are quarantine parody songs, here comes a seriously empowering anthem of hope. 88-singers strong, led by seven musicians, the song that releases on Sunday is titled Perfect Sunrise. Expect powerhouse choruses and nine languages as a metaphor for unity in diversity — ranging from English, Tamil and Hindi to Malayalam, German and even Spanish! The voices have been sent in from all over the country (including smaller pockets like Kodaikanal and Vellore) as well as Korea, USA and Australia.



Coordinated by Chennai-based musicians Nitin Solomon (31), Pharez Mervyn Edwards (31) and Timothy Vanderputt (44) — our first question to the trio was the obvious one. How did they record close to a 100 people without ever once leaving their home? Bass guitarist Nitin responds, “We got everyone to record their parts on their phones and send it across. And that was also the biggest challenge — taking phone recordings and making them sound professional.”



Some of the familiar names on the list of singers and musicians are Haricharan, Keba Jeremiah, Timmy Madhukar (who handled vocal arrangements), Sharanya Gopinath and Sun Singer finalists Reshma Shyam and Madhumitha Shankar, among a host of others. This massive collaborated effort which drops this weekend will be a surprise for those who sang on it as well. As Nitin shares,“We just had people singing individual lines, so they have no idea what the rest of the song sounds like or,” he adds with a smile, “who they are singing with.”



Not wanting to repeat the now cliched format of Zoom squares when musicians have come together online for live performances, the video, we are told will be quite different. Timothy Vanderputt, who is putting it together and incidentally is the technical director for indie pop rock band Sanam, shares, “It’s going to be a dynamic moving format with plenty of graphic elements.”

Perfect Sunrise, a part of The Art United project, drops on May 3, on all digital platforms.

