After Maula, a song based on his feelings of turmoil upon losing his father at the age of 17, singer-songwriter Anuv Jain releases another track in lockdown. Titled Alag Aasmaan, it narrates the story of a girl who is leaving the guy's place and is travelling back to her house which is in a different city, under a different sky.

“It is very rare to meet each other in a long-distance relationship and when you finally do, the goodbyes can get pretty difficult. There's so much uncertainty and you do not know when you'll meet again,” says 25 years old Ludhiana-based singer-songwriter and immediately adds, “Alag Aasmaan is very relevant in the current times as a lot of people around the world cannot see their loved ones. Even after being stuck under different skies (Alag Aasmaan), the spirit of hope and strength is high.”

The lyrics are soulful and beautifully articulates the emotions of hope and heartbreak.

“The way I've written it, I've tried to make the song a hopeful one. It has themes of a young-foolish love and talks about how no relationship is insignificant. How people in long-distance relationships spend little time together but still make the most of it and fill this with innumerable memories”, he further adds.