Catch Mame Khan live in action at an online concert organised by Hungama Artist Aloud. The concert will feature Mame Khan performing original compositions and will be available to stream on Hungama Music and Hungama Play and partner networks from 4th August 2020 onwards.

Over the past few months, Hungama Artist Aloud has been organizing online concerts to give music lovers a chance to see their favourite artists perform, from their own homes. This includes multiple seasons of its hit property #StayAtHome #StayEntertained and World Music Day Festival Season 4: Digital Edition.

Mame Khan said, “Being at home has given me a chance to work on new songs and compositions, and the only way to get them to all my fans is through the digital medium. I am glad to work with Hungama Artist Aloud again, a platform that has been a game-changer for independent artists. I’m certain that the viewers will enjoy the performance and appreciate the songs.”