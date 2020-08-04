The latest six-track EP by the talented duo Keshav Bhardwaj and Himanshu Chhabra’s BlareMob, will make you let your hair down and turn your house into a dance club. The rhythm of No Brainer, a multi-genre mix, will take you on a musical escapade with its very first beat. The Delhi-based artistes here throw more light on the new EP, their partnership and why they believe that live streams might be the future of DJing.

What can the listeners expect with No Brainer?



Keshav: 'No Brainer' EP has tracks from multiple genres, including Future House, Progressive House, G-House and a bit of techno vibe mixed in between. These tracks feature vibes that are fun, intense at times and also groovy that will make you lose your inhibitions on the dance floor.



Tell us more about the tracks in the EP.



Himanshu: There are six tracks in the EP. While Shuffle and Decipher are future house tracks with a funky groove and a melody to make you dance to it, Internet Princess is a G-House track with a slightly darker vibe but it still brings a lot of energy. In In Your Face you will find notes of Progressive House with a fun beat and bassline but very different elements from all the other tracks in the EP. The track Get Low is a mixture of progressive house and a few techno elements in between and it features rising intensity in different parts of the track. Lastly, Rock Your Body is a progressive house track and being the last track in the EP, the idea was to accumulate and deliver all the energy built in the first 5 tracks.



How has the sound of BlareMob evolved over the years?



Keshav: We have come a very long way. Our sound has become more intense and heavier than what it used to be before. We're still experimenting with our vibe and have been working on a lot of different projects for a while now.



With clubs and bars off the grid, what do you think about the future of DJing?

Himanshu - It's a tough time for DJs but for producers like us, this has been an opportunity to focus more on their music and develop their styles even further. Also, there are a lot of live streams happening where DJs have been having fun playing music for their fans across the world. So, live streams might be the future of DJing until we get out of this situation.



Is the time ripe for independent music artiste like you?

Keshav: The time is always ripe for independent musicians. We just have to keep working on our art and keep putting our music out there.



Future projects?



Himanshu: The lockdown has given us time to evolve as musicians and because of that we might have something completely different in store for our audience in the coming months.

The EP is available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Beatport and Amazon Music.