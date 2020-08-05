Rap culture is not new in India, and enriching our lexicon of the street-style genre is Kidshot aka Rahul who popularised chopper-style here. Very recently in his distinct style, the young rapper launched a new song Haadse by Mass Appeal India, that exudes positivity. Kidshot who is one of the first rappers in India to rap at 350+ words in a minute and was seen in the movie Gully Boy talks about Haadse clearing perspective about right and wrong through real-life incidents. Excerpts:



What can fans expect in Haadse?



Haadse is a song which will give a perspective of what’s wrong and right. The word haadse in Hindi means incidents and in the song I I've talked about incidents that have happened or might happen if you take the wrong path.



You have become synonymous with Chopper rap in India. How do you feel about it?



I've brought this style to the scene and initially, it was really hard doing it all alone like spitting so fast in Hindi with the listeners unable to decipher. However, over the years my fans understand the art and have evolved and loved me for my craft.



Kidshot is your poetry infused into this single. What kinds of poetry do you like and do you have a favourite poet?



All rappers are poets first. RAP literally means rhythm and poetry. I like themes of love and life.



You have done many web projects. Tell us of an upcoming one.



I am fully focused right now to put out my debut EP Bhot Kuch, that will have five tracks and I'm really excited about it.