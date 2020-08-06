Producer and guitarist, Zohran Miranda, releases his new track Wonder. This song is the second part of his upcoming four-part quadrilogy. The first song was Ready For Love.

In the rock-meets-retro number, Zohran tells a story about freeing one’s inhibitions and urges listeners to take a chance. Sharing more about his second release, Zohran adds, “Firstly, I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming response to Ready for Love, it’s been a humbling experience. With Wonder I present my sonic introspection through a distinct vibe that fit perfectly with the moods of my mind. This is a track inspired by how we feel spontaneously without thinking of the risks of making mistakes or falling down to experience that wonder”.

Zohran Miranda. Pic: Nelson Lord Xalxo



The Mumbai-based artiste is influenced by Dire Straits, Prince, Chris Rea and Michael Jackson among others. In September 2010 he joined Hindi-pop band Airport and fronted guitars with Indie-Bollywood Singer-Songwriter Nikhil D’Souza playing to huge crowds across cities and festivals including the popular NH7 Weekender. Zohran also plays sessions with leading Bollywood music producers like Amit Trivedi &amp; Mikey McCleary and is part of his Bollywood music project – Bartender.

Wonder song is available online