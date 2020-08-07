Cardi B and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, drop their new single Wap. The steamy video sees the duo twerking, while all dressed in leopard and zebra prints. It also features a special appearance by Kylie Jenner, that fans were not expecting.

Cardi is known for her songs Bodak Yellow, Money and Press. The American Grammy-award winning rapperwas recently in the news for controversy after she gifted her two-year-old daughter, Kulture, a Birkin bag for her birthday.

For the release Cardi posted on Instagram: "I just want to let y'all know, I wanna give y'all the heads up, the music video is going to be the censored version of the song, because the song is so nasty that YouTube was like, 'Hold on, wait a minute, someone might be too Goddamn nasty," Kylie also posted a behind the scenes picture of the shoot on her Story.

Watch the video here:

