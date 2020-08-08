Shilpa Rao’s latest song Aadhe Aadhe Se in Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, helped her connect at a personal level. The melodious singer, who sums up the song as ‘work in progress’ and ‘accepting each other’ reconnected with composer Sneha Khanwalker organically during the recording. Here, Rao, talks about the complex song and more. Excerpts:

How was it singing Aadhe Aadhe Se in Raat Akeli Hai?

Honestly, it was a great experience working on this song as it's a very complex kind of song and to sing those words perfectly requires hard work. Rajshekhar has beautifully written the lyrics and I've never sung so many words in a song before. This song is about growth and how we all are 'work in progress' as a human being, as a lover, as a musician, as an artist and that I think was something me and Sneha resonated well with working on this song. The song to me symbolises the word 'acceptance' and 'accepting each other as people'. Aadhe Aadhe Se is about how people are work in progress; how we are constantly changing and becoming different versions of ourselves.

How was it working with Sneha Khanwalker again?

It's was a coincidence how my relation with Sneha suddenly grew from what we were in the past to during Gangs of Wasseypur when Anurag Kashyap literally made us sit down like two small girls, saying ‘You are going to cut out the fight and now you are going to be friends.’ Sneha and I needed time to come together in our own natural and organic manner and that's what we did. Aadhe Aadhe Se Hum is all about growing and evolving as a human.