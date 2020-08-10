Touted as India's first Dakhni rap song, Eid Ka Chaand, by Bengaluru-based rapper Nex brings to light his life in the city. Mohammad Affan is the 22-year-old rapper who hails from the region of Neelasandara in Bengaluru. The song and the video encapsulate the local flavour of the area.

Nex’s journey into rap began at the age of 12, when he stumbled upon artistes like Honey Singh and Raftaar through a friends mp3 player. Nex’s brewing interest in hip-hop led him to penning his own lyrics at the age of 16. He is the only rapper to rap in Dakhni, a language spoken across the Deccan region in South India also known by other names such as Bengaluri Urdu/Hyderabadi Urdu.

Eid Ka Chaand is shot by Karim Poocha, a Bengaluru-based indie filmmaker and produced by Manas Sharma, a producer based in Raipur, Chattisgarh. It is Nex’s debut music video. The video is shot in the backdrop of Nex's home turf, Neelasandara and parts of it are shot in Shivajinagar. Each shot is a natural representation of the rapper's day-to-day life. The aggressive trap beat produced by Manas Sharma not only supplements the lyrics that showcase Nex’s struggles and personal story, but also promotes an air of urgency and chaos.

Watch the video here:





