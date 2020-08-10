American alternative hip-hop act, The Black Eyed Peas, drop their latest song, Action and boy, are we loving it! The song and music video are a tribute to Indian action movies such as Maryada Ramanna (2010) Robot (2010), Singham (2011) and Enthiran (2010) and superstars such as Rajinikanth and Ajay Devgn. And that's not all! The video is made using deepfake technology and superimposes rapper will.i.am in action scene from these movies. Watch the rapper fighting cops single-handedly, beating up gangsters, and riding cycles off cliffs, all made using deepfakes.



The Black Eyed Peas posted this message with their official music video:

"The Black Eyed Peas have been inspired by Indian culture from the beginning of our career...From Asha Bhosle to A.R Rahman, Indian music has influenced our songs on more than one occasion…This video for ACTION shows our LOVE and appreciation for BOLLYWOOD and the imagination and awesomeness it brings to the screen...Thank you INDIA & BOLLYWOOD!!!"

The video also begins with the warning: This video was made with Deepfake technology. Do not believe everything you see.

The band has previously broken record witch their hit songs My Humps, Where is The Love, Boom Boom Pow and Pump it Harder.



Watch the video here:



