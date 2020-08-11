On the occasion of Independence Day, Ila Paliwal, the Indian singer-songwriter and producer dropped a beautiful version of Vande Mataram. ILA-The Earth Symphony blends the lyrics of the national song in this seven-minute-long composition, making it a melodious and emotional masterpiece.

Agra-born and New York-based Ila who is known for her album Navaratna co-produced the song with Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej and it features the legendary 75-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as well as the VOXAPHONIC Choir of London.

Blending traditional folk and classical Indian music with western orchestration and her soulful voice, Vande Mataram is a global call for solidarity and peace.

Check the song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiegMicTITo&feature=youtu.be