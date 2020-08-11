Playback singer Stebin Ben is preparing quite a few surprises for his fans in the upcoming days. First things first, the Bhopal boy has teamed up with singer and composer Payel Dev in their first monsoon song, Baarish which stars TV heartthrobs Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame. The song dropped today. Secondly, he is set to surprise you with his new athletic look. We got the 29-year-old talking about Baarish, being a versatile singer and working on his new look. Excerpts:



How was it collaborating with Payel Dev?

I am so excited. It’s my first song with Payel and Aditya Dev and VYRL Originals. I always wanted to do a song with them and Kunaal Vermaa and I am glad I am finally doing it. Also, I was excited as I am featuring in the video after quite some time. We have TV actors Mohsin and Shivangi in the video and they are looking incredible. I didn’t know about them earlier but it’s great to know they are so popular.

Most of your songs are romantic numbers. When are we hearing you try other genres?

Very soon you will hear me sing a dance number. I love singing soft romantic numbers and its romantic songs that made me popular. However, I want to be a versatile singer and sing all kinds of song. I love to experiment with my vocals.





What after Baarish?

This year will be more about independent projects and singles. Listeners are also evolving and they are appreciating good music. So, keep a watch on more songs from me.



What are you missing the most in this lockdown?

My main work was live shows and I am missing the stage immensely. All my shows have been cancelled and right now the focus is on independent projects. However, things have improved in Dubai, where I frequented for shows and if possible I might go there in November or December.

What else is keeping you busy?

I am into fitness and I used to be quite athletic back in school. This lockdown, I have lost weight and getting it into shape. The transformation is happening and very soon people will get to see it on social media.