Mumbai-based composer-singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza has released his first Hindi EP. Titled Waqt, the four-song EP takes one back in time and revisit the various emotions attached with love, including regret and loss.

While the first song Thode Se Kam is about a person who finds someone and realises that the life he had been living so far was incomplete, Teri Tarah is a song about regret of letting someone you loved deeply go, Gaye Zamaane is about old-school love and the last song Hairaan is realising that the person sitting in front of you is someone you are not happy being with and perhaps you rushed things.

“These songs weren’t written keeping in mind the title but when I sat down and looked at them, time played an important role in each one of them,” tells Nikhil while admitting that he derives inspirations from his own experiences. “There is a lot of me in every song that I put out… what Teri Tarah talks about is something that I also went through at one point in my life. I had ended the relationship with someone but only after they started seeing someone else did I realise how much I miss them and how important they were to me,” adds the 39-year-old musician who has been given vocals for hit tracks like Shaam (Aisha), O Gujariya (Queen), Lip To Lip (Katti Batti) among others.





Although Nikhil is a songwriter himself, his comfort in expressing thoughts lies in English language and thus the lyrics have been penned by Pinky Poonawala. Sharing how the duo worked on this EP, Nikhil shared, “Pinki and I have been friends for a long time and we started a professional relationship last year with Sitaare (2019). Usually, I compose a tune and think about the overall theme and then leave it on Pinki because I know the importance of creative freedom. For example, for Gaye Zamaane, I knew that I wanted to have the word ‘gaye zamaane’ and the song should be something about the past. Afterwards, it was entirely up to her where she wanted to go with a song.”

But, what made him release an EP in Hindi? “I want my songs to reach out to a wider audience and Hindi is the language that everybody relates to more in India... but, there is another EP in the pipeline, which will have three English tracks and I think a lot of people will like them because they have melody and are intense in nature. The EP should mostly release next month,” he concludes.



The EP is out on all streaming platforms