Banyan Tree’s Barkha Ritu annual concert goes digital, to present pre-recorded performances
Mumbai-based festival organiser Banyan Tree, best known for Ruhaniyat, is organising their first-ever digital Barkha Ritu celebrations. This 19-year-old annual festival, in its new online avatar, will feature studio-recorded new concerts of talented musicians from the younger generation. The concert will then be followed by live recordings of maestros from past concerts.
See schedule below:
Saturday 15th August, 6 pm
Ronkini Gupta (Vocals)
Pt. HariprasadChaurasia (Flute)
Sunday 16th August, 6 pm
Debasmita Bhattacharya (Sarod)
Pt. Venkatesh Kumar (Vocals)
Saturday 29th August, 6 pm
Prasad Khaparde (Vocals)
Ustad Shujaat Khan (Sitar)
Sunday 30th August, 6 pm
Vivek Sonar (Flute)
Ustad Rashid Khan (Vocals)
Tickets available on www.bookmyshow.com
Rs. 200/- incl. of GST per concert
Rs. 500/- + GST for season pass (All four concert)
Watch the concert on bookmyshow.com