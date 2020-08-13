Mumbai-based festival organiser Banyan Tree, best known for Ruhaniyat, is organising their first-ever digital Barkha Ritu celebrations. This 19-year-old annual festival, in its new online avatar, will feature studio-recorded new concerts of talented musicians from the younger generation. The concert will then be followed by live recordings of maestros from past concerts.

See schedule below:



Saturday 15th August, 6 pm

Ronkini Gupta (Vocals)

Pt. HariprasadChaurasia (Flute)



Sunday 16th August, 6 pm

Debasmita Bhattacharya (Sarod)

Pt. Venkatesh Kumar (Vocals)



Saturday 29th August, 6 pm

Prasad Khaparde (Vocals)

Ustad Shujaat Khan (Sitar)



Sunday 30th August, 6 pm

Vivek Sonar (Flute)

Ustad Rashid Khan (Vocals)



Tickets available on www.bookmyshow.com

Rs. 200/- incl. of GST per concert

Rs. 500/- + GST for season pass (All four concert)

Watch the concert on bookmyshow.com

