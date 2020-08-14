The iconic song Maa Tujhe Salaam by legendary musician AR Rahman has been entertaining us for over two decades now. The song, part of his 1997 album Vande Mataram, has been instrumental in instilling a sense of patriotic pride and national unity amongst millions. The song even holds two Guinness World Records for being the song performed in the greatest number of languages. Singer Sai "Psychuck" Manapragada performed the track in 265 different languages (individually) and again in 277 languages (with chorus) to achieve this feat twice.



For this 74th Independence Day, MTV, in partnership with BBXINDIA, releases a beatbox version of the song. The song features three beatboxers form India. Raka Vee is a Chennai-based beatboxer and the founder of BBXINDIA, who with his decade-long expertise, has over 100 live shows worldwide to his credit. Ajinkya, is a self-trained mouth musician from Mumbai who recreates the wind flute using his vocal cords only and Shivaraj Natraj, a well-trained Carnatic vocalist and Mridangam artiste from Bengaluru, also known as the Konnakol beatboxer who combines the oldest vocal percussion (Konnakol) with modern age beatboxing and brings the true mix of Indian beatbox flavor.



This release will would be backed by a live session with Raka Vee, who will be interviewing talented artistes from the Beatbox community for four weeks from MTV Hustle’s Instagram page.



Watch the video here:

