Yoddha with Neelesh Misra

An audio series curated and narrated by Neelesh Misra, Yoddha celebrates the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, chronicling soldiers’ fierce sense of duty in the face of impossible odds. The stories also reveal their personal lives, their sacrifices, and the courage of their family members.

The Indian Army

The Indian Army (Written by H.S Panag, Narrated by Kaushik Ramachandran)

Through a series of six essays, Lieutenant General H.S. Panag examines burning questions surrounding the Indian armed forces in The Indian Army. The audiobook compels the listener to think deeper and with greater nuance about the Indian Army and also gives a glimpse into the general’s own life and reveals hitherto unknown aspects of his long career in the forces.

The Forgotten Few

The Forgotten Few: The Indian Air Force in World War II (Written by K.S Nair, Narrated by Manish Dongardive)

The Forgotten Few is a historical narrative of India’s contribution specifically to the air force component of World War II, which was an important part of our journey to Independence and national identity. Close to three million Indians served in uniform during the war. This book brings to light some of the lost stories of Indian aviators who built the very foundations of human and physical infrastructure for what is now the world's fourth-largest air force. The book is filled with several first-person interviews with some of the last Indian survivors of World War II, giving you a personal insight into it all.

Indian Summer

Indian Summer - The Secret History of the End of an Empire (Written by Alex Von Tunzelmann; Narrated by Stephen Thorne)

At midnight on August 15, 1947, India left the British Empire. This defining moment of world history had been brought about by a handful of people, including Jawaharlal Nehru, the fiery Indian prime minister; Mohammed Ali Jinnah, leader of the new nation. Indian Summer - The Secret History of the End of an Empire addresses how the decisions of leaders, both in Britain and India, changed the lives of millions and determined India’s new path.

The Intersection (Narrated by Padmaparna Ghosh, Samanth Subramanian) - Audible presents The Intersection, which narrates stories that meld culture, science and history in India. Through interviews, anecdotes and original research, journalists Padmaparna Ghosh and Samanth Subramanian bring to life the rich breadth of human imagination and knowledge in India, making for a riveting listening experience.

Kargil

Kargil, From Surprise to Victory (Written by General VP Malik, Narrated by Siddhanta Pinto)

A definitive account of the 1999 Kargil War - the strategy, the effects, the heroism - from the man in charge, this audiobook takes you through one of the toughest wars our country has ever faced. This story is a reminder of the unparalleled heroism that was on display during those grim weeks, heroism that has become a benchmark for bravery.

How India lost her freedom (Written by Pandit Sunderlal and Narrated by Mishal Varma)

A freedom fighter's account of India's struggle for independence. The early British historians tried to play down the role of their countrymen in subjugating the native kingdoms in India by all means. Pandit Sunderlal, who wrote this sensational book originally in Hindi in 1929, vigorously exposed the British plan to enlarge their sphere of influence in India slowly and steadily through a number of dubious methods. Apart from revealing the state of affairs between the Indian native kingdoms and the East India Company, How India Lost Her Freedom provides a fine account of what India was prior to the advent of the British. The book focuses on the crucial facts and events that led to the establishment of British rule over India.

