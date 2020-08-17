Bickram Ghosh’s latest track is a smooth blend of three different instruments. Titled Rang, it is a collaboration between Bickram and violinist Kala Ramnath, and also features a spirited performance by veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya. Describing the song, Bickram says, “It is an evocative piece which celebrates colour. Lord Krishna, a dark-skinned God is the centre of this celebration track. He, through his lifetime, overcomes evil and restores balance in the world. The beautiful track works as a visual metaphor through an audio experience. The violin and veena, in interplay, are often reminiscent of Radha and Krishna.”

This new track is the first release from the tabla maestro’s latest album, also called Rang. The 7-track album is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music and JioSaavn.

Kala Ramnath and Rajhesh Vaidhya

Speaking about the album, which is the second collaboration between Bickram and Kala (after last year’s album Paperboats), Bickram says on YouTube, “Rang is Indian music at its best. It has an intense sound rooted in the great tradition of Indian classical music, yet broadening its horizons through the inclusion of folk elements as well as influences from other world traditions. The unique compositions and breathtaking virtuosity of the musicians make it an intense and impactful experience. Composed and created through great difficulty in a year in which our beloved planet has been struck by a terrifying pandemic, Rang subtly touches upon the subject of the victory of the human spirit through the toughest of challenges. The lyrics of the songs persistently speak of a sense of celebration amidst all odds. The celebration of life itself that has the potential to rise like the phoenix through any challenge. If we stick together, setting aside all differences of colour, creed and culture, we will inevitably create a world of beauty where the beautiful notes of Krishna’s flute strengthen our souls.”