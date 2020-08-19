Early this month music composer Karan Kulkarni’s two projects hit the digital screen. One was Raat Akeli Hai starring Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddique, and the other one being Shakuntala Devi with Vidya Balan in the lead. Before that, the music of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Breathe: Into The Shadows was also done by him. Composing the background for different genres, two being crime thrillers and one being a biopic of a human-computer isn’t a mean feat but for Kulkarni, it's about being versatile and reinventing himself through his music.



Talking about it the young musician says, “Breathe was about composing new sounds and it had darker and more industrial notes. It was challenging to create music for Raat Akeli Hai because we had to keep the music different despite both following under similar genres. Also, things became a lot more challenging because of the lockdown. Shakuntala Devi had very upbeat music and I enjoyed doing all of them. Continuing he adds, “I have always been in all kind of music and you need to be good in all genres if you are working in the music industry.”



The lockdown did make the process slow and difficult and talking about it Kulkarni says, “Working with a team in a studio and working with a limited workforce in a constrained environment is different. A lot more could have been done but we couldn’t because of the lockdown.”



Karan believes in updating his music and is now taking online tabla lessons. He is also working on his singles and promises to surprise his fans with something very different soon.