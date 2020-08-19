After tasting success as an author, actor Esha Deol Takhtani is going to debut as a singer along with her mother Hema Malini and sister Ahana Deol Vohra on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

For Ganesh Chaturthi, they have come up with an album Raja Ganapati and recorded two tracks Pranamya Sirasha Devam and Vakratunda Mahakaya under the guidance of music director Dipesh Verma.

Esha Deol with her daughter Radhya

“At the beginning of all our dance shows, we always perform Vakratunda Mahakaya shloka to pay tribute to Ganpati and then start our performance. But this is the first time we rendered our voice to this shloka. Initially, I was very apprehensive about how my voice will sound but once it was recorded I was really happy that it came out well. It was very difficult to record the songs from home since due to pandemic we couldn’t go to the studios and record but with the help of Dipesh and his team, we have made it possible from home. We have shot the video at home too,” says Esha.

Esha Deol

“Vakratunda Mahakaya is extremely popular and very synonymous with Ganpati. I remember learning this shlok back in school. Not only that, before anything auspicious we usually say this prayer. This is my personal offering to Lord Ganesha,” adds Esha.

Recently Esha has made her debut as an author with Amma Mia that chronicles her journey from childhood to being a new mother with two beautiful daughters besides a few recipes.