Popular singer Nikhita Gandhi and composer Denny's latest track Jhalle Kalle with Artist Originals (AO) is a dreamy song and will be accompanied by a music video which captures the essence of new-age couples.

The song is a thoughtful amalgamation of traditional Indian melody and urban R&B elements that establishes a quick connect with the young metropolitan audience. The song revolves around the life of a millennial couple and how after a crazy day of multiple trivial spats, they always reunite.

Singer and songwriter Nikhita Gandhi, who rose to fame with hits like Raabta, Qaafirana and Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe has released many songs on her own channel that include a fusion of western and alternative R&B elements and traditional notes.

Nikhita Gandhi

“Jhalle Kalle is a light-hearted track, which we feel will perfectly sync with the lives of real-life Indian couples who have been together at home for the past six months. It brilliantly captures the feeling that almost everyone has experienced during the lockdown. It’s a feel-good track that incorporates different genres of music from across the world like R & B, pop and folk," says Nikhita.

Songwriter Denny Thakrar has previously written English singer Dido's lead chart-topping single Still On My Mind. The song topped the Billboard dance charts and was on number 13 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Charts. It was also featured in Netflix‘s popular Marvel series Locke and Key.

“Through Jhalle Kalle, I intended to create the feeling of love and the bond shared between new-age couples and translate it in an expression so that our audience can relate to it. This is my second track with Nikhita.” says Denny.