New York independent music company Reservoir has roped in rapper Divine into their roster of internationally acclaimed musicians, which includes the likes of award-winning artistes like James Fauntleroy, Ali Tamposi, and Jamie Hartman, plus popular performing artists 2 Chainz, Young Thug, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Migos’ Offset and Takeoff. Fans can expect Divine to release brand new music later this year in collaboration with these artistes soon.

In addition, Reservoir has struck a joint venture with the rapper’s Gully Gang Entertainment, the umbrella company which houses the artist’s label Gully Gang Records, to sign and develop new songwriting talent.

Speaking about the collaboration, Divine says, “2020 is all about manifestations and taking things a few notches higher. I’m super elated to partner with Reservoir who aspire to leverage my desi brand of hip hop amongst global tastemakers. It’s time that Indian hip-hop and rap is no longer confined to homegrown parameters but assumes the form of a world phenomenon!”